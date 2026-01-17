GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP) Short Interest Update

GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,111,313 shares, a growth of 45.3% from the December 15th total of 1,453,242 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,660,073 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 20.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 20.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,660,073 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of GT Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e)” rating on shares of GT Biopharma in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get GT Biopharma alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on GTBP

GT Biopharma Stock Up 2.2%

NASDAQ GTBP opened at $0.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average is $1.08. GT Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $3.85.

GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.45). Equities analysts expect that GT Biopharma will post -6.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GT Biopharma

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GT Biopharma stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned 0.47% of GT Biopharma at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GT Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GT Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel immuno-oncology therapies utilizing its proprietary Tri-specific NK cell engager (TriKE) platform. This technology is designed to harness and enhance the body’s natural killer (NK) cells by simultaneously binding tumor antigens and interleukin-15 (IL-15), stimulating NK cell proliferation and targeted cytotoxicity. By focusing on NK cell engagement rather than T-cell activation, the company aims to offer therapies with potentially improved safety profiles and reduced immune-related adverse events.

The company’s lead candidate, GTB-3550, is currently in clinical trials for hematologic malignancies such as acute myeloid leukemia (AML), chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GT Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GT Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.