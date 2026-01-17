Orpea SA (OTCMKTS:ORPEF) Short Interest Up 46.3% in December

Orpea SA (OTCMKTS:ORPEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 61,038 shares, a growth of 46.3% from the December 15th total of 41,719 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Orpea Stock Performance

Shares of ORPEF opened at $6.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.60. Orpea has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $6.60.

Orpea Company Profile

Orpea SA, trading on the OTC market under the ticker ORPEF, is a France-based provider of post-acute and long-term care services. Founded in 1989 by Jean-Claude Marian, the company has grown into one of Europe’s leading operators of nursing homes and assisted living facilities. Orpea’s operations encompass care for the elderly, specialized rehabilitation centers, and psychiatric and addiction treatment units, offering a continuum of services designed to meet the evolving needs of an aging population.

The company’s core business activities include residential care, medical rehabilitation, and mental health services.

