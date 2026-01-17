FBS Global Limited (NASDAQ:FBGL) Short Interest Update

FBS Global Limited (NASDAQ:FBGL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 82,132 shares, an increase of 45.9% from the December 15th total of 56,295 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,414,195 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,414,195 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

FBS Global Trading Down 5.1%

NASDAQ FBGL opened at $0.84 on Friday. FBS Global has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $5.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.68.

FBS Global (NASDAQ:FBGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.09 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FBS Global stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FBS Global Limited ( NASDAQ:FBGL Free Report ) by 202.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,157 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.36% of FBS Global worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FBGL shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of FBS Global in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded FBS Global to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FBS Global presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The predecessor of our principal operating company was incorporated on March 9, 1996 in Singapore under the name Finebuild Systems Pte Ltd. Pursuant to a restructuring that took effect on August 2, 2022, FBS Global Limited, an exempted company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Success Elite Developments Limited, a company incorporated in BVI, became the ultimate holding company of our current principal operating subsidiary referred to herein as FBS SG. From its beginning as a construction company since 1996, FBS SG has developed into a premier integrated engineering company that provides a full suite of construction and engineering services.

