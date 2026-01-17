BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 49,042 shares, a growth of 45.1% from the December 15th total of 33,806 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,068 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 48,068 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKIE. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 103.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 199,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,228,000 after purchasing an additional 24,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 431,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,664,000 after purchasing an additional 21,215 shares during the last quarter.

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF stock opened at $95.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.30. BNY Mellon International Equity ETF has a one year low of $68.09 and a one year high of $95.99. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.85.

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Increases Dividend

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a $1.0429 dividend. This represents a $4.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This is a positive change from BNY Mellon International Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

The BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (BKIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-caps in the Developed Markets outside of US. BKIE was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

