Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 6,000 Shares of Crh Plc $CRH

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRH. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of CRH by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in CRH by 1,835.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in CRH during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in CRH by 255.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CRH from $110.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on CRH from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $138.00 target price (up previously from $133.00) on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on CRH from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRH has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.20.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $123.08 on Friday. Crh Plc has a 12 month low of $76.75 and a 12 month high of $131.55. The company has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.58.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.27. CRH had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 9.30%.The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. CRH’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. CRH has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.490-5.720 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Crh Plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 21st. CRH’s payout ratio is 22.11%.

CRH plc, originally formed as Cement Roadstone Holdings in 1970 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global building materials group. The company has grown from its Irish roots into one of the largest international suppliers of construction materials, expanding primarily through acquisitions and regional business development. CRH operates an integrated network of manufacturing and distribution businesses that serve both public and private construction markets.

CRH’s core activities include the production and distribution of aggregates, cement, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete and other bulk materials, together with a broad range of value-added building products such as precast concrete, masonry, bricks, roofing products, pipe and drainage systems, and construction accessories.

