West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources (CVE:WHY) Trading Up 35.3% – Here’s Why

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (CVE:WHY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 35.3% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.46. 273,638 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 142% from the average session volume of 112,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Key Stories Impacting West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources

Here are the key news stories impacting West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources this week:

Get West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources alerts:

Neutral Sentiment: Paste the article text or links here and I will summarize them in the requested format.

Paste the article text or links here and I will summarize them in the requested format. Neutral Sentiment: Give me permission to search the web for the last 24–36 hours of news on WHY and I will fetch and summarize relevant items.

Give me permission to search the web for the last 24–36 hours of news on WHY and I will fetch and summarize relevant items. Neutral Sentiment: If you only want a quick reminder, I can summarize the company’s provided stock background and key metrics instead.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.56 price objective on shares of West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.56.

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -87.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.39 million, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.08.

About West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources

(Get Free Report)

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in British Columbia, Canada. The company explores for gold, nickel, silica, and magnesium deposits. Its flagship property is its 100% owned Record Ridge property comprising 29 contiguous mineral claims, eight crown-granted claims, and one privately owned claim covering an area of 8,972 hectares located near southwest of the city of Rossland, British Columbia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.