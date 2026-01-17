Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $13,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 35,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,663,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 189,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 102,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MRWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. MRWM Advisors LLC now owns 78,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock opened at $341.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $582.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $335.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.64. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $343.67.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.