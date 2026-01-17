Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Short Interest Update

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 925,564 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the December 15th total of 676,416 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 361,379 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 361,379 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDWR. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Radware by 26.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,698,680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $79,449,000 after buying an additional 556,551 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radware during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,960,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its position in Radware by 172.7% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 18,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Radware by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,715,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,454,000 after purchasing an additional 64,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Radware by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,172,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,505,000 after buying an additional 59,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Radware stock opened at $24.03 on Friday. Radware has a fifty-two week low of $18.46 and a fifty-two week high of $31.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 63.24 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Radware in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $25.00 price objective on Radware in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Radware Ltd. provides cybersecurity and application delivery solutions designed to ensure the availability, performance and security of mission?critical applications. Its product portfolio includes on?premises and cloud?based offerings such as Alteon application delivery controllers, DefensePro network behavior analysis for DDoS mitigation and AppWall web application firewall. The company’s platforms use real?time behavioral analysis, machine learning and automation to protect against distributed denial?of?service attacks, application layer threats and network intrusions.

Founded in 1997, Radware is co-headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, with a principal U.S.

