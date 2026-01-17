Short Interest in Tradr 2X Long Innovation 100 Quarterly ETF (NASDAQ:QQQP) Expands By 33.4%

Tradr 2X Long Innovation 100 Quarterly ETF (NASDAQ:QQQP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,908 shares, a growth of 33.4% from the December 15th total of 2,180 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 837 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 837 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Tradr 2X Long Innovation 100 Quarterly ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of QQQP stock opened at $178.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.38. Tradr 2X Long Innovation 100 Quarterly ETF has a 52 week low of $82.50 and a 52 week high of $190.01.

About Tradr 2X Long Innovation 100 Quarterly ETF

The Tradr 2X Long Triple Q Quarterly ETF (QQQP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide 2x exposure to the Invesco QQQ Trusts (ticker: QQQ-US) quarterly price returns through swap agreements with major global financial institutions. QQQP was launched on Sep 30, 2024 and is issued by Tradr.

