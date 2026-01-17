Short Interest in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Expands By 51.6%

Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 5,105 shares, an increase of 51.6% from the December 15th total of 3,367 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,643 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,643 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of PYZ stock opened at $125.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.25 and a 200-day moving average of $105.51. The company has a market cap of $92.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.33. Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $126.60.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.1551 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 9,182.7% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,174,000 after buying an additional 65,748 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth $326,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (PYZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of US basic materials firms selected and weighted by price momentum. PYZ was launched on Oct 12, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.