Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,276 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,255 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.7% of Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC's holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 601,326.3% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 4,113,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,737,000 after buying an additional 4,113,072 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,883,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,702,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931,698 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,763,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,883,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,230 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 59,094.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,313,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soundwatch Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16,553.7% during the 2nd quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 2,196,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183,270 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1%

VOO stock opened at $636.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $626.95 and its 200 day moving average is $607.93. The stock has a market cap of $851.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $640.16.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF News Roundup

Positive Sentiment: U.S. indices continued to trend higher in early trading, supporting broad ETF demand and helping VOO's intraday lift.

Positive Sentiment: Futures and sector rallies (notably chipmakers/tech) boosted market sentiment, a tailwind for the S&P 500 exposure VOO provides.

Positive Sentiment: Daily updates showed modest pre‑market gains for VOO on Jan. 15–16 tied to upbeat earnings and market momentum, which can attract incremental inflows into large S&P 500 ETFs.

Positive Sentiment: Strong industry results and ETF flows at competitors (BlackRock hitting record $14T AUM) signal continued investor interest in large passive equity products, indirectly supportive of VOO.

Neutral Sentiment: Articles comparing VOO with SPY highlight fee, structure and trading differences that can influence long‑term flows between the funds but aren't an immediate catalyst for VOO's price.

Neutral Sentiment: Stock‑specific sell recommendations inside the S&P 500 may pressure individual components, but unless large and concentrated they're unlikely to meaningfully change VOO's overall exposure.

Negative Sentiment: Earlier inflation and retail‑sales releases pressured the index and contributed to a pullback in VOO as investors trimmed positions after a strong run toward the 52‑week high.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Here are the key news stories impacting Vanguard S&P 500 ETF this week:

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

