Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Upgraded by Barclays to Hold Rating

Barclays upgraded shares of Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

BNTGY has been the subject of several other reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.80 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Brenntag from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Brenntag from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. UBS Group cut Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Friday, November 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $12.80.

Get Brenntag alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BNTGY

Brenntag Trading Down 3.5%

BNTGY opened at $11.64 on Thursday. Brenntag has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $14.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.75.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Brenntag had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 9.14%. As a group, analysts predict that Brenntag will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brenntag Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brenntag SE, trading on OTCMKTS as BNTGY, is a global market leader in the distribution of chemicals and ingredients. With headquarters in Essen, Germany, the company serves a wide range of industries including coatings and construction, cleaning and water treatment, food and nutrition, pharmaceuticals and personal care, as well as oil and gas. Brenntag operates through two core segments—Essentials and Specialties—offering both standard commodity chemicals and tailored specialty solutions to customers around the world.

Its product portfolio encompasses inorganic and organic chemicals, polymers, petrochemicals and specialty ingredients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.