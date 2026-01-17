Zacks Research Upgrades IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) to Hold

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on INAB. Mizuho set a $4.00 target price on IN8bio in a report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of IN8bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Get IN8bio alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IN8bio

IN8bio Price Performance

INAB opened at $2.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of -0.01. IN8bio has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $12.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.08.

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.35. Equities analysts expect that IN8bio will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IN8bio

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IN8bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IN8bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of IN8bio in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about IN8bio

Here are the key news stories impacting IN8bio this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised near-term quarterly EPS forecasts substantially — Q1–Q4 2026 estimates were moved from roughly ($1.20)/($1.50) per quarter to about ($0.21), ($0.25), ($0.29) and ($0.33) respectively, implying materially lower expected losses in 2026 versus the firm’s prior views. HC Wainwright raises near-term EPS estimates

HC Wainwright raised near-term quarterly EPS forecasts substantially — Q1–Q4 2026 estimates were moved from roughly ($1.20)/($1.50) per quarter to about ($0.21), ($0.25), ($0.29) and ($0.33) respectively, implying materially lower expected losses in 2026 versus the firm’s prior views. Positive Sentiment: Annual estimates were also upgraded: FY2025 EPS was revised to ($0.66) and FY2026 to ($1.09) from much larger prior negatives (HC previously forecast FY2026 around ($5.71)), signaling the analyst now expects significantly less downside than before. HC Wainwright upgrades FY2025–FY2026 forecasts

Annual estimates were also upgraded: FY2025 EPS was revised to ($0.66) and FY2026 to ($1.09) from much larger prior negatives (HC previously forecast FY2026 around ($5.71)), signaling the analyst now expects significantly less downside than before. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright laid out a multi-year path to profitability, forecasting FY2029 EPS of $0.25 and FY2030 EPS of $0.62 — a signal that the analyst expects long-term commercialization or margin improvement that could materially change IN8bio’s earnings profile. HC Wainwright projects FY2029–FY2030 profitability

HC Wainwright laid out a multi-year path to profitability, forecasting FY2029 EPS of $0.25 and FY2030 EPS of $0.62 — a signal that the analyst expects long-term commercialization or margin improvement that could materially change IN8bio’s earnings profile. Neutral Sentiment: Despite upgrades, HC’s FY2026 forecast (-$1.09) remains below the consensus full-year estimate of ($0.56), so analyst views are improving but not fully aligned with market consensus; timing and execution risk remain. Comparison to consensus estimates

Despite upgrades, HC’s FY2026 forecast (-$1.09) remains below the consensus full-year estimate of ($0.56), so analyst views are improving but not fully aligned with market consensus; timing and execution risk remain. Negative Sentiment: The company is still forecast to be loss-making through the mid-2020s under HC’s model, and its small market cap and historical volatility mean upgrades can spark short-term moves but don’t remove execution, clinical and financing risk. Investors should treat the revisions as improving optimism rather than proof of sustained profitability. Risk and context

About IN8bio

(Get Free Report)

IN8bio, Inc (NASDAQ: INAB) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and neurodegenerative disorders. The company leverages insights into the body’s innate and adaptive immune systems to engineer cell-based products designed to target solid tumors, brain injuries and cognitive decline.

IN8bio’s pipeline is built on two proprietary platforms. The ENACT™ platform centers on allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies aimed at solid tumors, with lead candidates advancing through early-stage clinical trials in glioblastoma and other oncology indications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IN8bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IN8bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.