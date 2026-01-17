Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 316,775 Shares of Keen Vision Acquisition Corporation $KVAC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:KVAC – Free Report) by 51.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316,775 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 3.22% of Keen Vision Acquisition worth $3,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,046,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,895,000 after buying an additional 361,071 shares during the period. 51.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keen Vision Acquisition alerts:

Keen Vision Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KVAC opened at $11.89 on Friday. Keen Vision Acquisition Corporation has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Keen Vision Acquisition ( NASDAQ:KVAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded Keen Vision Acquisition from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KVAC

Keen Vision Acquisition Profile

(Free Report)

Keen Vision Acquisition Corp is a Delaware?incorporated special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that completed its initial public offering in 2021. Trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker KVAC, the company raised capital through the sale of units priced at $10.00 each. Proceeds from the offering are held in a trust account pending the identification and completion of a business combination.

The company’s principal business activity is to seek a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keen Vision Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keen Vision Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.