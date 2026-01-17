NBT Bank N A NY Has $11.43 Million Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP

NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $11,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 64.6% in the third quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 23,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,402 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 36.1% in the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 469,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,493,000 after buying an additional 124,335 shares during the period. Balance Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,466,000. Finally, Austin Asset Management Co Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 287,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,751,000 after buying an additional 11,233 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $102.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.65 and a 200-day moving average of $102.99. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.99 and a twelve month high of $103.93.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.