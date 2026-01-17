Dollar General Corporation $DG Shares Acquired by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 3,840.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,563 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 952.6% during the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the third quarter worth $46,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Dollar General from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on Dollar General from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.19.

NYSE:DG opened at $148.76 on Friday. Dollar General Corporation has a twelve month low of $68.10 and a twelve month high of $154.75. The firm has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.72 and a 200-day moving average of $113.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.500 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.76%.

In other news, EVP Bryan D. Wheeler sold 9,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.32, for a total transaction of $1,322,888.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 22,295 shares in the company, valued at $3,016,959.40. The trade was a 30.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 2,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total transaction of $333,420.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 29,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,888,666.88. This represents a 7.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 58,673 shares of company stock worth $7,713,389 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation’s prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General’s stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

