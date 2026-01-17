Phoenix Wealth Advisors Decreases Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV

Phoenix Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,402 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 47,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 70,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $58.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $44.39 and a 52 week high of $58.50.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio. The selection universe for the S&P 500 Index includes all United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations of $3.5 billion or more.

