Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires 252,419 Shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. $MBAV

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. (NASDAQ:MBAV – Free Report) by 258.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 350,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,419 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.97% of M3-Brigade Acquisition V worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition V in the second quarter valued at about $334,000. Clear Street LLC boosted its stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition V by 2,280.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 32,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 30,722 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition V during the second quarter worth $437,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition V in the second quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition V during the 2nd quarter worth about $690,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition V in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

M3-Brigade Acquisition V Price Performance

M3-Brigade Acquisition V stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.65. M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $13.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Fitzgerald & Co. Cantor purchased 3,529,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $38,114,074.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 7,779,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,022,542. This represents a 83.02% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

M3-Brigade Acquisition V Profile

M3-Brigade Acquisition V is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) sponsored by M3 Inc, a global healthcare information and technology provider, and Brigade Capital Management, an investment management firm. The company is structured as a blank?check vehicle listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker MBAV, with the objective of identifying and completing a business combination in the healthcare, life sciences or related sectors.

The company benefits from the operational expertise of M3’s digital health platform and real?world data capabilities, combined with Brigade’s deep experience in credit and asset management.

