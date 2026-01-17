AvocadoCoin Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.00 Billion (AVDO)

AvocadoCoin (AVDO) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. During the last week, AvocadoCoin has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One AvocadoCoin token can now be bought for about $1,592.38 or 0.01671889 BTC on popular exchanges. AvocadoCoin has a total market cap of $1.00 billion and $317.62 thousand worth of AvocadoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AvocadoCoin Token Profile

AvocadoCoin launched on October 18th, 2021. AvocadoCoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 630,000 tokens. AvocadoCoin’s official Twitter account is @avocadocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for AvocadoCoin is www.avocadocoin.com. AvocadoCoin’s official website is www.avocadocoin.com.

Buying and Selling AvocadoCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “GreenCrypto Corporation OU, based in Estonia, aims to create an ecosystem of disruptive technologies applied to agriculture and become a global reference for developing and supporting organic and sustainable products in the world market.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AvocadoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AvocadoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AvocadoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

