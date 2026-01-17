Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA Shares Sold by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY decreased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,246 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHA. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 26.7% in the second quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 33,442,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049,998 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,019,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,183,000 after purchasing an additional 962,262 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,481,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,681,000 after buying an additional 1,144,820 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,944,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,092,000 after buying an additional 861,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,689,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,651,000 after buying an additional 140,068 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $30.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.69. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $30.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps. The Fund may lend its portfolio securities to brokers, dealers and other financial institutions.

