American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMBK opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $111.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day moving average is $16.10. American Bank has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $18.50.

American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK) is a U.S. bank holding company that operates through its subsidiary, American Bank. As a community-oriented financial institution, it offers a broad range of commercial and consumer banking products, including deposit accounts, business and personal loans, mortgage financing, and treasury management services.

Serving individual customers, small to mid-sized businesses and nonprofit organizations, American Bank delivers its products through a network of branch locations complemented by digital banking platforms.

