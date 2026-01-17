United Community Banks (NYSE:UCB) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

United Community Banks (NYSE:UCB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on United Community Banks from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE UCB opened at $33.85 on Thursday. United Community Banks has a 52 week low of $22.93 and a 52 week high of $34.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.83.

United Community Banks (NYSE:UCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). United Community Banks had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $278.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

United Community Banks announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other United Community Banks news, EVP Richard Bradshaw sold 1,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $50,000.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 75,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,081.98. The trade was a 2.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Community Banks during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,061,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 125.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 774,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,286,000 after purchasing an additional 431,491 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,423,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 105.9% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 766,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,031,000 after buying an additional 394,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the third quarter valued at $6,281,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc (NYSE: UCB) is a bank holding company headquartered in Blairsville, Georgia. It operates primarily through its subsidiary, United Community Bank, providing a broad range of banking and financial services to individual, business and governmental customers. The company’s core offerings include deposit accounts, commercial and consumer lending, mortgage origination, treasury and cash management services, and wealth management.

In addition to traditional banking products such as checking, savings and money market accounts, United Community Bank specializes in commercial real estate financing, small business administration (SBA) loans, equipment financing and agricultural lending.

