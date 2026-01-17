Zerebro Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.40 Million (ZEREBRO)

Zerebro (ZEREBRO) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. During the last seven days, Zerebro has traded 44.3% lower against the US dollar. Zerebro has a market capitalization of $15.44 million and approximately $4.40 million worth of Zerebro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zerebro token can currently be bought for $0.0154 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zerebro alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95,124.50 or 0.99873958 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94,983.17 or 0.99824166 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Zerebro Token Profile

Zerebro’s total supply is 999,951,386 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,972,636 tokens. Zerebro’s official website is zerebro.org. Zerebro’s official Twitter account is @0xzerebro. The official message board for Zerebro is warpcast.com/zerebro.

Zerebro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zerebro (ZEREBRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Zerebro has a current supply of 999,951,385.982452 with 999,951,156.091637 in circulation. The last known price of Zerebro is 0.01547756 USD and is down -10.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 255 active market(s) with $7,565,495.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zerebro.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zerebro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zerebro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zerebro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zerebro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zerebro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.