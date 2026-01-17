Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF $VUSB is Red Wave Investments LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Red Wave Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 637,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,988 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF comprises about 9.8% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $31,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUSB. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $305,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 514.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 11,585 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 286.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 104,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 77,593 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 222,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,052,000 after buying an additional 103,851 shares in the last quarter.

VUSB opened at $49.91 on Friday. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.43 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.86 and a 200 day moving average of $49.85.

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

