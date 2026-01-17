dForce USD Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $14.12 Million (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00001028 BTC on popular exchanges. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $14.12 million and $281.26 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000145 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00009482 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.77 or 0.00078503 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00005649 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000027 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 15,453,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,453,332 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 15,453,332.51134857 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.91346142 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.