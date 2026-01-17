ArchLoot Price Hits $0.0116 on Exchanges (AL)

ArchLoot (AL) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 17th. One ArchLoot token can now be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ArchLoot has a market capitalization of $1.84 million and approximately $939.25 thousand worth of ArchLoot was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ArchLoot has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95,124.50 or 0.99873958 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94,983.17 or 0.99824166 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ArchLoot launched on March 31st, 2022. ArchLoot’s total supply is 992,464,664 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,000,000 tokens. The official website for ArchLoot is archloot.com. ArchLoot’s official Twitter account is @archlootos.

According to CryptoCompare, “ArchLoot (AL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. ArchLoot has a current supply of 992,464,664.45009629 with 851,909,074.45009629 in circulation. The last known price of ArchLoot is 0.01150773 USD and is down -1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $926,750.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ArchLoot.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArchLoot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArchLoot should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ArchLoot using one of the exchanges listed above.

