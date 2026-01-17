Wrapped Sonic Price Hits $0.0811 on Top Exchanges (WS)

Wrapped Sonic (WS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Sonic has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. Wrapped Sonic has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Wrapped Sonic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Sonic token can now be bought for approximately $0.0811 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Sonic Token Profile

Wrapped Sonic’s launch date was November 30th, 2024. Wrapped Sonic’s total supply is 320,173,231 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,081,977 tokens. Wrapped Sonic’s official website is www.soniclabs.com. The official message board for Wrapped Sonic is blog.soniclabs.com. The Reddit community for Wrapped Sonic is https://reddit.com/r/0xsonic. Wrapped Sonic’s official Twitter account is @soniclabs.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Sonic

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Sonic (WS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Sonic platform. Wrapped Sonic has a current supply of 320,198,256.9900828. The last known price of Wrapped Sonic is 0.08209458 USD and is up 0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $991,738.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.soniclabs.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Sonic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Sonic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Sonic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

