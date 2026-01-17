RZcoin (RZ) Price Tops $180.58 on Major Exchanges

RZcoin (RZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. Over the last seven days, RZcoin has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. RZcoin has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion and approximately $7.22 thousand worth of RZcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RZcoin token can now be bought for approximately $180.58 or 0.00189596 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

RZcoin Token Profile

RZcoin’s launch date was October 12th, 2024. RZcoin’s total supply is 98,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,700,000 tokens. The Reddit community for RZcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rzcoinsupport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RZcoin’s official website is coin.rz.game. RZcoin’s official Twitter account is @rz_coin. The official message board for RZcoin is coin.rz.game/blog.

Buying and Selling RZcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “RZcoin (RZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. RZcoin has a current supply of 98,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of RZcoin is 181.21976752 USD and is up 0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $223,722.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coin.rz.game.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RZcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RZcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RZcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

