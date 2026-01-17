BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) vs. Bolt Projects (NASDAQ:BSLK) Financial Survey

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) and Bolt Projects (NASDAQ:BSLK – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BJ’s Wholesale Club and Bolt Projects”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BJ’s Wholesale Club $20.50 billion 0.60 $534.42 million $4.34 21.50 Bolt Projects $3.14 million 0.39 -$65.39 million ($11.70) -0.02

Analyst Ratings

BJ’s Wholesale Club has higher revenue and earnings than Bolt Projects. Bolt Projects is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BJ’s Wholesale Club, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for BJ’s Wholesale Club and Bolt Projects, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BJ’s Wholesale Club 1 9 9 0 2.42 Bolt Projects 1 0 0 0 1.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus target price of $109.29, indicating a potential upside of 17.11%. Given BJ’s Wholesale Club’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BJ’s Wholesale Club is more favorable than Bolt Projects.

Volatility & Risk

BJ’s Wholesale Club has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bolt Projects has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.6% of BJ’s Wholesale Club shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of Bolt Projects shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of BJ’s Wholesale Club shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Bolt Projects shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BJ’s Wholesale Club and Bolt Projects’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BJ’s Wholesale Club 2.72% 28.66% 7.99% Bolt Projects -774.20% N/A -249.44%

Summary

BJ’s Wholesale Club beats Bolt Projects on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

About Bolt Projects

Bolt Projects Holdings, Inc. operates as a material solutions company. The company offers B-SILK PROTEIN, a biodegradable ingredient for the beauty and personal care industry. Its products also include MYLO, a mycelium-based leather material; and MICROSILK, a silk fiber. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

