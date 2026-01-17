Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.8750.
A number of research firms recently commented on GBDC. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Capital One Financial set a $15.00 target price on Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th.
Read Our Latest Report on GBDC
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golub Capital BDC
Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance
GBDC stock opened at $13.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.24. Golub Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.
Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $217.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.54 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 43.25%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.3%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 109.86%.
About Golub Capital BDC
Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ: GBDC) is a publicly traded business development company specializing in providing debt and equity financing solutions to middle-market companies in the United States. Externally managed by Golub Capital LLC, the firm focuses on building a diversified portfolio of senior secured loans, unitranche facilities and second-lien debt instruments designed to support growth, acquisitions and recapitalizations. As a closed-end investment vehicle, GBDC offers investors direct exposure to private credit strategies within a regulated structure.
The company’s core business activities center on originating and managing bespoke financing arrangements for U.S.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Golub Capital BDC
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- Executive Order 14330: Trump’s Biggest Yet
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.