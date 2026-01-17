iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP Shares Acquired by Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares during the quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Charter Capital Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. Charter Capital Management LLC DE now owns 5,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 8,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 30,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $110.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.65. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.26. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $106.47 and a one year high of $112.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the inflation-protected public obligations of the United States Treasury, commonly known as TIPS. The Underlying Index includes all publicly-issued the United States Treasury inflation-protected securities that have at least one year remaining to maturity, are rated investment-grade and have $250 million or more of face value.

