Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF $JPIE

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,868 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Income ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC owned about 0.34% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $19,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,850,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,321,000 after buying an additional 1,783,134 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $44,037,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 83.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,598,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,057,000 after acquiring an additional 726,850 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,210,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,697,000 after purchasing an additional 712,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,695,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,856,000 after purchasing an additional 536,335 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JPIE opened at $46.36 on Friday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $46.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.32.

JPMorgan Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions. JPIE was launched on Oct 28, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.