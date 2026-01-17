Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 904,901 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the December 15th total of 655,195 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,719 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 243.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 3,719 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 243.3 days.

Airbus Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of OTCMKTS:EADSF opened at $250.00 on Friday. Airbus has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $259.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $235.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EADSF. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. raised its stake in Airbus by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 29,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,443 shares during the last quarter. Saranac Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Airbus during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Airbus by 63.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Airbus by 4.1% during the third quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) is a European multinational aerospace corporation that designs, manufactures and delivers a broad range of commercial aircraft, helicopters, defense and space systems. The company operates through four main divisions: Commercial Aircraft, Helicopters, Defence and Space, and an integrated digital services unit. Airbus is renowned for its commercial jetliners, with product families including the single-aisle A320 series, wide-body A330, long-range A350 and the super-jumbo A380, serving airlines worldwide.

In its Helicopters division, Airbus produces a range of civil and military rotorcraft, such as the H125, H145 and H225 series, which are used in roles spanning emergency medical services, law enforcement, offshore transport and VIP transport.

