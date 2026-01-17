Short Interest in Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Increases By 40.1%

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 6,317 shares, an increase of 40.1% from the December 15th total of 4,509 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,903 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,903 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of GJNSY opened at $28.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.95. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a fifty-two week low of $17.83 and a fifty-two week high of $31.05.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Company Profile

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA is a leading Nordic insurance company headquartered in Oslo, Norway, offering a broad range of property and casualty insurance products. The company’s core business activities encompass home, motor, and commercial insurance, supplemented by liability and accident coverage. Gjensidige also provides life and pension solutions, savings products and select banking services, enabling it to serve both retail and corporate customers with integrated risk-management offerings.

Through a multi-channel distribution model, Gjensidige reaches its customers via a network of local agents, brokers and digital platforms.

