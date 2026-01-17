Skillful Craftsman Education Technology (NASDAQ:EDTK) Posts Earnings Results

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology (NASDAQ:EDTK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Stock Performance

EDTK stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Skillful Craftsman Education Technology presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

About Skillful Craftsman Education Technology

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: EDTK) is a China-based vocational education provider that integrates hands-on training with digital learning solutions. The company operates a network of skill-focused training centers alongside an online education platform, offering programs tailored to industries such as information technology, healthcare, hospitality and modern services.

Through its campuses and e-learning portal, Skillful Craftsman delivers post-secondary vocational courses designed to equip graduates with practical expertise aligned with employer needs.

