Leavell Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $11,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,192,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,107,085,000 after buying an additional 66,303 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 210,235.8% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,487,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $986,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,367 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at $773,405,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 839,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,140,000 after purchasing an additional 51,543 shares during the period. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 48.7% during the second quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 781,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,297,000 after purchasing an additional 255,787 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.1%

VGT opened at $758.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $113.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $451.00 and a twelve month high of $806.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $756.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $731.87.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in three areas: technology software and services, including companies that develop software in various fields (such as the Internet, applications, systems, databases, and/or home entertainment), and companies that provide information technology consulting and services, data processing, and outsourced services; technology hardware and equipment, including manufacturers and distributors of communications equipment, computers and peripherals and electronic equipment, and semiconductors and semiconductor equipment manufacturers.

