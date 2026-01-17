Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth $29,000. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 290.0% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 263.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $1,038.26 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1,133.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,051.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $870.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.80, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 109.52% and a net margin of 30.99%.The company had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,163.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,171.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday. CICC Research increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $801.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,174.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY

Key Stories Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.