Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth $29,000. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 290.0% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 263.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance
NYSE:LLY opened at $1,038.26 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1,133.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,051.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $870.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.80, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.35.
Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.86%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,163.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,171.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday. CICC Research increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $801.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,174.70.
Key Stories Impacting Eli Lilly and Company
Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Nvidia partnership — Lilly and Nvidia announced a joint $1 billion lab to build and equip an AI-enabled research facility, signaling long-term R&D acceleration and potential productivity gains for drug discovery. Nvidia and Eli Lilly Are Partnering on a $1 Billion Lab. Here’s What Investors Need to Know.
- Positive Sentiment: Pipeline progress — Lilly reported completion of a Phase 1 study in China for a new oral candidate, advancing its oral-GLP1 pipeline and de?risking future regulatory steps outside the U.S. Eli Lilly Quietly Advances New Oral Candidate With Completion of Phase 1 Study in China
- Positive Sentiment: Oral and oncology R&D signals — Updates on olomorasib capsule study and a Japanese Phase 1 combo trial for next?wave obesity drugs show steady, diversified pipeline momentum beyond current GLP?1 franchises. Eli Lilly’s Olomorasib Capsule Study Signals Steady Pipeline Progress for Investors Lilly Advances Next-Wave Obesity Pipeline With Japanese Phase 1 Combo Study
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst backing and strategic focus — JPMorgan highlights cardiovascular Lp(a) programs and analysts (e.g., Jefferies) maintain bullish targets, reinforcing the growth narrative beyond obesity drugs. JPM26: Eli Lilly highlights Lp(a) drugs as cardiovascular growth focus
- Neutral Sentiment: Pre-earnings momentum — Market indicators show strong momentum and high analyst interest ahead of upcoming earnings, which can amplify intraday moves but increases dependence on the print. Eli Lilly Shares Near Highs As Score Flags Momentum Ahead Of Earnings
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor commentary — Several opinion pieces argue the recent dip is a buying opportunity given Lilly’s fundamentals; these help sentiment but are not new catalysts. Buy The Dip In LLY Stock?
- Negative Sentiment: FDA delay on oral obesity pill Orforglipron — Reports the regulator pushed its decision to April have pressured the stock by extending competitor advantage and delaying potential sales. LLY Stock Falls After FDA Reportedly Delays Obesity Drug Ruling
- Negative Sentiment: Antitrust/competition litigation — A compounding pharmacy sued Lilly and Novo Nordisk claiming coordinated efforts to limit compounding substitutes; litigation risk adds regulatory/legal uncertainty. Lilly, Novo sued over GLP?1 drug dominance by compounding pharmacy
About Eli Lilly and Company
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.
