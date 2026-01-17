The Kroger Co. $KR Shares Purchased by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,655 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KR. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Kroger by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 0.3% during the second quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 58,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 0.9% in the second quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 19,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.2% during the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on KR. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 price objective on Kroger and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a $68.00 target price on Kroger and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.88.

Kroger Price Performance

KR stock opened at $63.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a PE ratio of 58.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.99. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $58.12 and a 12-month high of $74.90.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $33.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.27 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 0.54%.The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.750-4.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Kroger News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Kroger this week:

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) is one of the largest supermarket operators in the United States, offering a wide range of retail grocery and related services. Founded in Cincinnati in 1883 by Bernard Kroger, the company operates a portfolio of supermarket and multi-department store banners and provides customers with fresh foods, packaged groceries, deli and bakery items, meat and seafood, produce, and prepared foods. Kroger’s stores commonly include pharmacy services and fuel centers, positioning the company as a broad-based neighborhood retail destination for everyday needs.

In addition to traditional in-store retailing, Kroger manufactures and distributes a variety of private-label brands and operates its own food production and supply-chain facilities.

