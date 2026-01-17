Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $28.85 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,226 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.2% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $28,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,253,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,747,476,000 after purchasing an additional 165,916 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,176,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,580,000 after buying an additional 215,390 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 26.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,551,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,645,000 after buying an additional 540,546 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,388,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,017,000 after buying an additional 129,418 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,342,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,795,000 after acquiring an additional 173,325 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB opened at $275.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $260.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $190.27 and a 52 week high of $277.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.