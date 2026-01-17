Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF $XLG Shares Bought by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,408 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $4,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 248.5% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 90.5% during the third quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of XLG opened at $58.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.03. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $39.50 and a 52-week high of $60.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.94.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index. The Russell 3000 Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index that offers investors access to the United States equity universe representing approximately 98% of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.