Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $19.35 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF $MBB

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,241 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 0.8% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $19,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 378,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,521,000 after acquiring an additional 43,527 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 317.2% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $95.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.73. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $90.84 and a 12-month high of $96.25.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.334 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA) and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (FHLMC).

