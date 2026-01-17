Vanguard Mega Cap ETF $MGC is Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,571 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF makes up about 5.2% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned 1.43% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $122,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 10,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of MGC opened at $253.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $250.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.25. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $173.32 and a 12-month high of $255.60.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.