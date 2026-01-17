Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Boosts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 181,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 1.0% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $41,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,298,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,910,186,000 after buying an additional 3,380,842 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,178,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,240,169,000 after acquiring an additional 924,761 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,783,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,222 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $4,288,200,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 9,337,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,312 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Wall Street Zen cut AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AbbVie from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on AbbVie from $227.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, DZ Bank cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.84.
Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $214.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.28. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.39 and a 12 month high of $244.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.41, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.36.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 3,216.47%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a $1.73 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 496.97%.
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research nudged up multiple near?term and FY2026–FY2027 EPS estimates for AbbVie, a signal that analysts expect stronger earnings momentum into upcoming quarters. Zacks: AbbVie stock dips — key facts
- Positive Sentiment: AbbVie is expanding its oncology pipeline — it kicked off a first?in?human ABBV?711 trial in advanced squamous tumors, which supports long?term revenue diversification beyond immunology. TipRanks: ABBV starts ABBV?711 trial
- Positive Sentiment: AbbVie continues to advance new categories: completion of first?in?human work on an obesity candidate (GUB014295) and other early?stage programs suggest multiple future growth avenues. TipRanks: obesity pipeline update
- Positive Sentiment: Skyrizi again led full?year TV ad spending — heavy, sustained marketing should support continued uptake and revenue growth for one of AbbVie’s growth drivers. FiercePharma: Skyrizi top TV ad spender
- Neutral Sentiment: AbbVie issued a topline release for epcoritamab (DuoBody CD3xCD20) from the Phase?3 EPCORE DLBCL?1 trial and said it will engage global regulators to discuss next steps — company statement, not a definitive approval path. PR Newswire: AbbVie topline EPCORE DLBCL?1
- Negative Sentiment: Several market reports characterize the EPCORE readout as a clinical disappointment on survival endpoints (despite PFS signals), which triggered selling pressure in partner Genmab and put near?term oncology upside at risk for AbbVie. That mixed/missed survival messaging is the primary reason for today’s share weakness. Seeking Alpha: Genmab down after Epkinly trial data
AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.
AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.
