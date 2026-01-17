Comcast Corporation $CMCSA Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc cut its holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 443,374 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 57,653 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $13,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 173.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 86.0% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 906.8% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 433.3% in the second quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 768 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Key Comcast News

Here are the key news stories impacting Comcast this week:

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $27.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $101.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.10 and its 200-day moving average is $30.83. Comcast Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $38.40.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The cable giant reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.74 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 14th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Comcast from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Oppenheimer set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Arete Research set a $23.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CMCSA

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal’s assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.