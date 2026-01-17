Comcast Corporation $CMCSA Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc cut its holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 443,374 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 57,653 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $13,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 173.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 86.0% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 906.8% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 433.3% in the second quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 768 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: MarketBeat highlights Comcast’s low P/E (~7x) and a ~4.5% yield, arguing the stock combines high yield with rebound potential as core results are expected to grow despite divestitures; institutional buying in early January is cited as supportive. 3 Low P/E Stocks: Separating Multibaggers From a Value Trap
- Positive Sentiment: Reports that Comcast has spun off Versant (new media vehicle) suggest potential value?unlocking for shareholders if the market re-rates separated assets. This kind of corporate action can catalyze long-term upside. Comcast spins off Versant, unleashing a new media power on Wall Street
- Positive Sentiment: NBCUniversal’s push into live sports (Olympics, Super Bowl, NBA All?Star and recent rights spending) should help differentiate the media network, supporting ad and subscription revenue over the next few quarters. NBCUniversal strategically leans into sports as it prepares for ‘Legendary February’
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks notes elevated investor attention on CMCSA and reviews factors that will drive performance; this is informational but not a clear directional catalyst. Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
- Neutral Sentiment: Local retail expansion (new Xfinity store in Chehalis, WA) is positive for customer access and brand presence but is a small operational item unlikely to move the stock on its own. Chehalis Welcomes First Xfinity Store
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst pressure: Sanford C. Bernstein trimmed its price target to $32 (from $34) and kept a “market perform” rating — a reminder that analysts see limited near?term upside, which can weigh on sentiment. Bernstein adjusts price target on Comcast
- Negative Sentiment: Consensus analyst stance remains cautious (many Holds), which mutes momentum until clearer evidence of revenue/earnings inflection or successful asset re?rating emerges. Comcast Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold”
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The cable giant reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.74 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 14th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 21.96%.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Comcast from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Oppenheimer set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Arete Research set a $23.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.92.
Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.
NBCUniversal’s assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.
