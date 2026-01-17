Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Trims Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF $FIXD

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lessened its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,487 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 54,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 84,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after buying an additional 29,020 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 21,610 shares during the period. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 42,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 8,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 46,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period.

FIXD stock opened at $44.40 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $41.16 and a 12 month high of $45.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.27.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index. The fund may hold derivatives. FIXD was launched on Feb 14, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

