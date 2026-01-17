Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) EVP Steven Sear Sells 31,290 Shares of Stock

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) EVP Steven Sear sold 31,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.69, for a total transaction of $2,180,600.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 97,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,795,123.45. This trade represents a 24.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $70.50 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $73.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.76.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 7.90%.The business had revenue of $14.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Delta Air Lines has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.500-7.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: Multiple major brokers raised price targets and maintained constructive ratings on DAL, signaling upward analyst conviction (HSBC to $80.20, Wolfe Research to $83, Goldman Sachs to $80, DBS to $80). These upgrades imply ~12–16% upside from recent levels and support medium?term upside.

Analysts emphasize Delta's strong cash flow, low leverage and resilient premium (MRO and high?end traveler demand) as reasons the shares remain a buy despite near?term caution.

Neutral Sentiment: Q4 results: EPS modestly beat while revenue missed and management gave a cautious tone on 2026 (guidance range highlighted). Investors are parsing whether the guidance conservatism is prudent or indicates weaker demand trends — a near?term volatility driver.

Market commentary and research pieces (Zacks, MarketBeat) highlight Delta as a momentum/value play for longer?term investors while flagging short?term sensitivity to guidance and macro data.

Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling: CEO Edward Bastian sold ~173,230 shares (~21% cut to his holding) at ~$71 (SEC filing), and several EVPs (Rahul Samant, Steven Sear, Alain Bellemare, Peter Carter) also sold large blocks over Jan 14–15, reducing their positions materially. Large insider dispositions can pressure sentiment and add selling pressure even if driven by diversification or tax planning.

Here are the key news stories impacting Delta Air Lines this week:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Dbs Bank raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-three have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,572,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,667,479,000 after buying an additional 1,648,071 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,059,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,134,083,000 after acquiring an additional 581,421 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,757,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $822,127,000 after purchasing an additional 527,570 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at approximately $386,364,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 23.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,661,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $434,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

