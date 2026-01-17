Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 20.4% in the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.4% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,974 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.09, for a total value of $4,156,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 165,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,891,091.62. The trade was a 8.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 126,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total value of $28,389,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 219,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,499,029.83. This trade represents a 36.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 318,800 shares of company stock worth $72,333,387. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MU shares. Weiss Ratings raised Micron Technology from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $338.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Micron Technology from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.66.

MU stock opened at $362.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $365.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $267.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.79. The company has a market capitalization of $408.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.50.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 28.15%.Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. Analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 4.37%.

Positive Sentiment: Micron celebrated the official groundbreaking for its planned New York “megafab” — a multi?year, large?scale investment that underpins long?term capacity growth for AI DRAM/NAND demand and signals strong political and local support. Read More.

Micron celebrated the official groundbreaking for its planned New York “megafab” — a multi?year, large?scale investment that underpins long?term capacity growth for AI DRAM/NAND demand and signals strong political and local support. Read More. Positive Sentiment: High?profile insider buys: former TSMC co?CEO Mark Liu purchased several million dollars of MU shares and director Teyin M. Liu disclosed a ~$3.9M purchase — management and industry veteran buying is a strong confidence signal for investors. Read More.

High?profile insider buys: former TSMC co?CEO Mark Liu purchased several million dollars of MU shares and director Teyin M. Liu disclosed a ~$3.9M purchase — management and industry veteran buying is a strong confidence signal for investors. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street lifted targets and coverage: Cantor Fitzgerald and others raised targets (Cantor to $450), RBC initiated with Outperform, Wells Fargo and Citi raised theirs — these notes broaden institutional demand and support higher valuations. Read More.

Wall Street lifted targets and coverage: Cantor Fitzgerald and others raised targets (Cantor to $450), RBC initiated with Outperform, Wells Fargo and Citi raised theirs — these notes broaden institutional demand and support higher valuations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst/market commentary points to strong AI data?center demand and Micron’s HBM ramp, reinforcing revenue/margin upside expectations tied to the AI memory shortage. Read More.

Analyst/market commentary points to strong AI data?center demand and Micron’s HBM ramp, reinforcing revenue/margin upside expectations tied to the AI memory shortage. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage highlights MU as a top semiconductor/AI pick (Zacks, Investopedia): helps attract flows, but also places MU into a crowded thematic trade that can amplify intra?day moves. Read More.

Media coverage highlights MU as a top semiconductor/AI pick (Zacks, Investopedia): helps attract flows, but also places MU into a crowded thematic trade that can amplify intra?day moves. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: CEO and company commentary emphasize ongoing AI memory tightness — bullish for fundamentals but timing/size of revenue realization remains the key variable for investors. Read More.

CEO and company commentary emphasize ongoing AI memory tightness — bullish for fundamentals but timing/size of revenue realization remains the key variable for investors. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Risk/volatility reminders: analysts and commentators note MU’s history of sharp drawdowns and the potential for profit?taking after a massive rerating, which raises short?term downside risk despite strong momentum. Read More.

Risk/volatility reminders: analysts and commentators note MU’s history of sharp drawdowns and the potential for profit?taking after a massive rerating, which raises short?term downside risk despite strong momentum. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Competition/rotation risk: some analysts warn other AI chip names could soak up investor flows, and thematic rotation could redirect capital away from memory names if expectations shift. Read More.

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

