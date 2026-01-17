Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 20,804 Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,863,000. Teradyne accounts for about 1.8% of Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 5.8% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Teradyne by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne Price Performance

NASDAQ TER opened at $228.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.27. The company has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.96, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.84. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.77 and a 1-year high of $238.92.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 15.49%.The company had revenue of $769.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 24th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradyne news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 1,108 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total transaction of $223,051.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 93,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,804,165.79. The trade was a 1.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Teradyne from $117.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Teradyne from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Teradyne from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teradyne

Teradyne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company’s product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.