Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. Acquires 7,469 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation $CINF

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 127.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,469 shares during the quarter. Cincinnati Financial comprises approximately 1.3% of Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 714.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter worth about $45,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2,538.5% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $153.98 per share, with a total value of $153,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 58,482 shares in the company, valued at $9,005,058.36. This represents a 1.74% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CINF. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $180.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $162.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.61 and a 200 day moving average of $157.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.66. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $123.01 and a 52 week high of $169.86.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.57%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

About Cincinnati Financial

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CINF) is an insurance holding company headquartered in the Cincinnati area of Ohio that provides property and casualty insurance products and related services. Founded as part of the Cincinnati Insurance group, the company operates through a set of insurance subsidiaries to underwrite and service policies for both personal and commercial customers. Cincinnati Financial is publicly traded and emphasizes underwriting discipline and long-term relationships with its distribution partners and policyholders.

The company’s core business centers on property and casualty insurance, including homeowners, automobile, commercial casualty, commercial multi-peril, and specialty commercial coverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.