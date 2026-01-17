AAON, Inc. $AAON Stock Holdings Boosted by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553,149 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,937 shares during the period. AAON comprises 5.1% of Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in AAON were worth $51,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AAON by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in AAON by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in AAON by 14.7% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in AAON by 4.2% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of AAON by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 51,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AAON opened at $94.08 on Friday. AAON, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.00 and a 12-month high of $137.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 77.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.31 and a 200 day moving average of $86.67.

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $384.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.20 million. AAON had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. AAON’s payout ratio is 33.06%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AAON shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of AAON in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Research upgraded AAON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AAON in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AAON in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.60.

In other news, Director Gary D. Fields sold 26,746 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $2,813,946.66. Following the transaction, the director owned 26,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,771,231.40. The trade was a 50.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen E. Wakefield purchased 4,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.59 per share, for a total transaction of $321,300.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 15,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,299.08. The trade was a 37.40% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc (NASDAQ: AAON) is a U.S.-based designer and manufacturer of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment for commercial and industrial applications. The company’s product portfolio focuses on rooftop packaged units, water-source heat pumps, chillers and custom-engineered solutions that cater to a wide array of building types, from office complexes and schools to data centers and healthcare facilities.

AAON’s core offerings include rooftop units available in gas, electric and dual-fuel configurations, precision air-conditioning systems for temperature- and humidity-sensitive environments, and modular chillers suited for both indoor and outdoor installations.

